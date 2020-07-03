Member Of MLW Loses Mother To Covid-19, MLW Star To Get His Own Beer, Pulp Fusion

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– You can check out the latest edition of MLW’s “Pulp Fusion” below:

– MLW Superstar Mance Warner will be getting his own beer next year. Court Bauer tweeted the following, revealing that a Warner-licensed beer is coming to the company in 2021:

– Court Bauer also noted that a member of the MLW family recently lost their mother to COVID-19:

