Member Of MLW Loses Mother To Covid-19, MLW Star To Get His Own Beer, Pulp Fusion

– You can check out the latest edition of MLW’s “Pulp Fusion” below:

– MLW Superstar Mance Warner will be getting his own beer next year. Court Bauer tweeted the following, revealing that a Warner-licensed beer is coming to the company in 2021:

Just finished a pretty cool call. @ManceWarner beer is coming to @MLW in 2021. 🍺 — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) June 29, 2020

– Court Bauer also noted that a member of the MLW family recently lost their mother to COVID-19: