Member Of MLW Loses Mother To Covid-19, MLW Star To Get His Own Beer, Pulp Fusion

– You can check out the latest edition of MLW’s “Pulp Fusion” below:
– MLW Superstar Mance Warner will be getting his own beer next year. Court Bauer tweeted the following, revealing that a Warner-licensed beer is coming to the company in 2021:
Just finished a pretty cool call. @ManceWarner beer is coming to @MLW in 2021. 🍺
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) June 29, 2020
– Court Bauer also noted that a member of the MLW family recently lost their mother to COVID-19:
My thoughts go out to a dear member of MLW who just lost his mother to the coronavirus. This is the 3rd time someone in @MLW has lost a loved one to the virus. This thing is very aggressive, very dangerous & very real.
Wear a mask, take precautions & do your part to prevent. 😷
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) June 27, 2020