Members Of The Judgment Day Were Emotional Following The Group’s Split

WWE SummerSlam saw The Judgment Day implode and split up after two former members of the group were screwed out of their title match. “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio turned his back on Rhea Ripley and cost her the Women’s World Title after he placed a steel chair in the ring and distracted the referee, allowing Liv Morgan to hit her finisher on The Eradicator and secure the pinfall win.

Later in the show, Finn Bálor screwed Damian Priest by placing GUNTHER’s foot on the rope, which led to The Ring General putting Priest in a sleeper hold and walking out of the match as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

According to WRKD Wrestling, several members of Judgment Day were extremely emotional and sentimental in the backstage area on the day of SummerSlam knowing that the group was going to be broken up, however WWE management was incredibly happy with how everything played out and members of the group were highly praised for the way they executed the angles.