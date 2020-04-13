Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifiers Announced For WWE RAW Next Week

WWE Producer MVP returned to TV for tonight’s RAW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for a brief special backstage edition of The VIP Lounge.

MVP announced the following men’s Money In the Bank qualifying matches for next Monday’s RAW episode:

* Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy

* Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory

* Apollo Crews vs. MVP

The 2020 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will air on May 10, likely from the Performance Center. Stay tuned for updates on the event.