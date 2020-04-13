Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifiers Announced For WWE RAW Next Week

WWE Producer MVP returned to TV for tonight’s RAW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for a brief special backstage edition of The VIP Lounge.
MVP announced the following men’s Money In the Bank qualifying matches for next Monday’s RAW episode:
* Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy
* Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory
* Apollo Crews vs. MVP
The 2020 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will air on May 10, likely from the Performance Center. Stay tuned for updates on the event.
Some straight-up BALLIN' news on the #VIPLounge…
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw, there will be THREE #MITB Qualifying Matches:
🔴 @reymysterio vs. @WWE_Murphy
🔴 @WWEAleister vs. @austintheory1
🔴 @WWEApollo vs. @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/KNA0O7RrZ8
— WWE (@WWE) April 14, 2020