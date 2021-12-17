Men’s & Women’s Tournaments To Be Held For AEW Owen Hart Cup

AEW will be holding a men’s tournament and a women’s tournament for the inaugural Owen Hart Cup event. Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed that there will be two tournaments of singles matches for the Owen Hart Cup. There will be a men’s division Owen Hart Cup winner, and a women’s division Owen Hart Cup winner.

The date and location for the Owen Hart Cup tournaments will be revealed during tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT.

AEW and The Owen Hart Foundation announced a new working relationship back in September, to honor the legacy of the late wrestler. A part of the deal includes the annual Owen Hart Cup tournaments in AEW. The winners of the tournaments will receive a cup trophy known as “The Owen.”

There is no word on when the Owen Hart Cup participants will be revealed, but we should have a better idea after tonight’s announcements on Rampage.