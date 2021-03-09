Mercedes Garcia, Lilian Garcia’s Mother, Passes Away At 88

Former WWE ring announcer and current WWE Network podcast host Lilian Garcia has announced the passing of her mother. Mercedes Garcia passed away on Sunday at the age of 88, according to Lilian on Instagram.

Mercedes’ passing comes after Lilian announced in a February 26 Instagram post that her cancer was progressing rapidly. Lilian’s mother battled cancer multiple times. Back in 2013 Lilian wrote a blog on her mother for the WWE Community website, discussing her fight against breast cancer. Lilian noted in that blog that her mother was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1989.

Lilian, who announced her father’s passing from two different types of unidentified cancer on the day after Christmas in 2016, remembered her mother in a new video tweet and Instagram post. She also remembered her mother earlier today in a post for International Women’s Day. Below are all of her recent posts on her mother-