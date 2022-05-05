Mercedes Martinez Crowned Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion On AEW Dynamite

This week’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore featured ROH Women’s Champion and current Impact Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo, facing Interim ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez. The winner would be crowned the Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion. This also marked Purrazzo’s AEW debut.

After a competitive back and forth match, Martinez locked in the Romero Special/Dragon Sleeper combo and she gets the tap to become the Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion.

You can watch highlights from the matchup below.