Mercedes Martinez Issues Statement Regarding Her WWE Departure

Mercedes Martinez, who was one of 13 WWE stars released last week, issued the following statement regarding her departure:

”My life..I never thought I would ever make it to the WWE. I stayed dedicated, hustled, grinded, and sacrificed more than I could ever imagined to reach that goal. It took 20yrs…..but I wouldn’t change anything bc the universe has a way of making things work out.

I never fit the mold ANYWHERE but I stayed TRUE to myself, ALWAYS.

“The diamond in the rough” so to say….

I truly want to thank @tripleh @wwe and @WWENXT for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I understand this business is never a guarantee for anything, and that sometimes the risk is higher than the reward. I’m grateful, blessed and humbled.

Thank you to all that have text, messaged, emailed, called, and to those that put me on blast on social media..lol.

The overwhelming love does not go unnoticed.

But…….DONT COUNT ME OUT! The BEST of me is still yet to be unseen. I’m rebuilding myself and I know my worth, always have. My drive, dedication, perseverance and my hard knocks stubbornness says I have more to prove.

I’m looking forward to THE NEXT CHAPTER!……

#RUGGEDandTHUGGED

#BRASSCITYOG #TheRealDeal