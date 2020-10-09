Mercedes Martinez No Longer Part Of RETRIBUTION?

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mustafa Ali sent out a tweet, teasing why the RETRBITUION stable wants to destroy WWE. He then showed some of the bad moments in the careers of Slapjack (Shane Thorne), T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic), Mace (Dio Maddin) and Reckoning (Mia Yim). For some reason, he didn’t include Mercedes Martinez.

Obviously, this has led to speculation among fans that she’s no longer part of the group. She is the only person associated with the group that has not changed her Twitter handle yet.

Also, T-Bar and Reckoning are only following four people on Twitter (the other members of the group) and Martinez isn’t one of them.