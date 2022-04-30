Mercedes Martinez On What It Means To Win The ROH Interim Women’s Title

Mercedes Martinez made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, she discussed what winning the ROH Interim Women’s Championship means to her.

“I think it just came out of nowhere to be honest. If anyone knows my history with Ring of Honor, I was with them for a short period of time back in 2006ish, and they didn’t really have a women’s division. It was kind of like you go in, you wrestle, and we were the attraction match. At that time, women’s wrestling wasn’t as big as it is now. So it was kind of just finding your mode in every company that you can do. So it wasn’t like there was a title or anything. We were just wrestling just to be in this big company that was just getting started. It was something big for a lot of female wrestlers to be a part of.”

“Eventually, we parted ways, I did my own thing, and Ring of Honor kept growing, but still there wasn’t this women’s division. So for it to come back around in the last year and a half and really take its own and really do it’s women’s division, for me to be a champion, and even if it’s an interim title, it’s kind of like a chance to show your worth. I know Deonna Purrazzo is the official champion for Ring of Honor. It’s like them saying yes, Deonna wasn’t available, but we still want to give you the chance to hold this title and level up this division. It hits to the core in my heart because I worked for them, and for a company that didn’t have something and now that they do, for me to hold that title now in my career, it’s something that I really take to heart.”