Mercedes Martinez Provides Update After ACL Surgery

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE and AEW star Mercedes Martinez recently underwent surgery to repair her torn ACL.

In a video update on her recovery, she expressed gratitude to her fans for their support and for contributing to her GoFundMe campaign, which fully covered the cost of her surgery.

Martinez shared that her ACL is now fully repaired, the small MCL tear has been fixed, and arthritis was also discovered during the procedure. She mentioned that her bandages will be removed soon, and she will begin rehabilitation at home afterward.

Martinez wrote, “SURGERY UPDATE!

ACL fully repaired, small MCL tear fixed, & arthritis found.

Today we remove the bandages, clean up, & start at-home rehab!

THANK YOU! GoFundMe covered surgery in full! Forever grateful.

Recovery time.”

Martinez left AEW after her contract expired earlier this year. Her last appearance on ROH TV was in May 2024.