Mercedes Martinez Reflects On Being In The Wrestling Business For 24 Years

Former WWE star and Pro wrestling veteran Mercedes Martinez spoke with Ropes ‘N’ Riffs on a number of topics, including how she is grateful to be celebrating 24 years in the wrestling business and how she wants to keep giving back to women’s wrestling.

Martinez said, “I’m very blessed, very grateful, and very humbled to still be in this business for 24 years. I didn’t think I’d make it to 20, or even ten, especially with women’s wrestling and the decades I’ve been through and the ups and downs of it. To still be here grinding, and winding down little by little. As we age and my body is giving me signals, I still want to be part of the business and still give back to women’s wrestling and the young and upcoming women’s wrestlers. I still do my indie dates just to see what’s out there, see the girls, and get my reps in. I still love this business and will always love this business. To be considered a veteran and people looking up to me, it’s humbling and a bit awkward because I’m not one to be up in the spotlight like that. It’s a blessed opportunity and I’m doing the best I can with it.”

