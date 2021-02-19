Mercedes Martinez Reveals Why She Signed With WWE

Mercedes Martinez recently did an interview with SoloWrestling.com and talked about why she signed with WWE:

“I think WWE is everyone’s ultimate goal. It was always my ultimate goal to come to WWE and I didn’t know in reality if it was actually ever going to make it here after 20 years in the business. It’s one of those things that you kind of leave behind in the back of your head like ‘yeah I’ll get there when I get there it may not be a thing. So you want to look at other outlets whether it’s wrestling overseas and the other companies but one the WWE contacted me I had no issues whatsoever signing that contract. Definitely always the go and even if it wasn’t to me if I didn’t get to be part of WWE I knew that would still be wrestling for a couple more years. My career was winding down and this was just an opportunity that I has to get and an opportunity that I really needed and it’s just the combination of all the hard work that I have done and it just so happens that it came almost at my 20-year point.”

(quote courtesy of F4WOnline.com)