Mercedes Mone Addresses Her Match With Kris Statlander At AEW Full Gear 2024

Mercedes Mone discussed her matchup with Kris Statlander from AEW Full Gear 2024 in her most recent newsletter.

“Wow! What an incredible night at AEW Full Gear! I’m still buzzing from the electrifying atmosphere and the unforgettable matches that unfolded, but there’s one moment that has etched itself into my heart and mind—the jaw-dropping showdown between me and Kris Statlander. It might just be my second favorite match of my entire career! Kris Statlander truly impressed me. She embodies strength and determination, and I was blown away by her willpower. She brought everything she had to the ring, pulling out all the stops trying to take me down. Her tenacity was something to behold, and it’s clear that she’s a force to be reckoned with in the AEW women’s division. While I’ve always said that Willow Nightingale is the heart and soul of our division, Kris is undeniably its strength. She pushed me to my limits in a way that made me appreciate her talent even more. The energy in the arena was electric as the bell rang, and I could feel the anticipation build with every second. When the announcement came through, ‘And still…’ with over 10,000 fans on their feet chanting “AEW” it was pure magic. That moment felt like a culmination of everything I’ve worked for, and the roar of the crowd was a symphony of support that I’ll never forget.”

“Our match set a new record as the longest women’s match in AEW history, and it was an honor to be part of such a monumental moment. As we went toe-to-toe, the intensity only grew, and I knew we were creating something special in that ring. There’s a certain camaraderie that develops when you share the canvas with someone who brings out the best in you, and I felt that with Kris. I can’t help but be excited at the thought of wrestling Kris again in the future. I know we’ll create even more magic together, and I can’t wait to see what we’ll bring to the ring next time. Thank you to the fans for your unwavering support and for making nights like these truly unforgettable.”

