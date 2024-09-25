Mercedes Mone Alludes To “Personal” Issues With Vince McMahon Leading To WWE Exit

Mercedes Mone appeared on The Breakfast Club to promote AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam this evening at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

During her appearance on the popular morning show, “The CEO” spoke about her departure with WWE and how it had to do with “a lot of personal stuff” involving the Chairman.

“I left for many different reasons,” Mone stated. “A lot of personal stuff happened with myself and the Chairman at the time.”

She continued, “I didn’t like how he talked to me and how I was talked down to. I was like, ‘It’s time to listen to your soul and your heart.’ There was a light that came to me and I left WWE. A guide told me.”

WWE’s Chairman at the time was Vince McMahon.