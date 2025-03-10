Mercedes Moné Among AEW Stars Injured At Revolution

AEW Revolution 2025 delivered a hard-hitting and action-packed show, but several wrestlers reportedly left the event banged up due to the physicality of their matches.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the injury situation coming out of the pay-per-view.

Meltzer: “And as far as I know, nobody is seriously hurt, but there are many people who are banged up. So as far as the severity, I don’t know.”

Alvarez specifically mentioned Mercedes Moné and Momo Watanabe, both of whom suffered injuries during their AEW TBS Championship match.

Alvarez: “Mercedes messed up. What Momo messed up. Momo left on crutches, and I think she hurt her ankle on some spot. It was not for kicking her in the face… although she kicked Mercedes right in the…actually, you know what? I think it was the neck because what I heard was bruised larynx on Mercedes, but, I mean, she was backstage and seemed to be largely okay, so I guess that’s something to just check on.”

With Moné dealing with a bruised larynx and Watanabe reportedly leaving on crutches, AEW will likely monitor their conditions closely in the coming days.

Fortunately, no severe injuries have been reported, but with several stars banged up, AEW’s medical team will be keeping a close watch on its roster following the physically demanding event.