Mercedes Mone And Rhea Ripley React To Mickie James Vacating Impact Knockouts Title

Mickie James vacated the Impact Knockouts Championship earlier this week, as PWMania.com previously reported.

Mercedes Mone and Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to express their support after the 6-time WWE Women’s Champion made the announcement on Thursday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV.

Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo will now face off to determine the new champion at Sunday’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view event.

The following are tweets from Mone and Ripley: