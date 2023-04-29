Mercedes Mone And Scott D’Amore React To Trinity Fatu’s Debut With Impact Wrestling

As PWMania.com previously reported, Trinity Fatu (formerly Namoi in WWE) made her Impact Wrestling debut at Friday night’s Spring Slugfest event in Chicago, IL.

Mercedes Mone was at the event to support Trinity and tweeted the following:

“@TheTrinity_Fatu is here to make an IMPACT!!! She bout to knock out all competition & leave em in the rear view. Get it sis”

Impact president Scott D’Amore also reacted to Trinity’s debut:

“Ecstatic to welcome @TheTrinity_Fatu to the @IMPACTWRESTLING roster. A world class athlete and entertainer who will raise the already high bar for everybody in the locker room. Don’t miss her debut this Thursday on #IMPACTonAXSTV”

Mone was spotted in the crowned watching Trinity’s debut. You can check out a photo below:

