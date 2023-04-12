Mercedes Mone Attacks Mayu Iwatani At Press Conference (Video), Says She Will Rule Japan

The current IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone is scheduled to defend her title against STARDOM superstar Mayu Iwatani on April 23rd at STARDOM’s All Star Grand Queendom event at Yokohama Arena.

On April 11th in Tokyo, a press conference was held to promote the huge upcoming match. Iwatani stated, “If I defeat the world-famous superstar Mone, I will be able to show everyone around the world my experience and overwhelming strength. I want to take this belt properly and run through the top as a STARDOM icon.”

Mone responded to Iwatani:

“You’re called an icon of STARDOM. But you lost to KAIRI in the IWGP match, right? Do you know who beat KAIRI? Mercedes Mone.”

“You couldn’t beat KAIRI, But you know who did???” pic.twitter.com/Cg3CWMyB2w — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) April 11, 2023

“You may be an icon, but I’m currently the top of both STARDOM and New Japan. I wonder what’s different about you now compared to when you lost to KAIRI? You will lose again. I will rule Japan,” Mone continued.

At one point during the press conference Mone played her ‘new hit single’ called “Mayu Sucks”.

Mercedes Moné dropped her new hit single "Mayu Sucks!" pic.twitter.com/W1EFGLyMlM — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) April 11, 2023

The verbal confrontation became physical as Mone slapped Iwatani and then hit a Mone Maker through a table.

April 23!! Yokohama Arena!!

All Star Grand Queendom

◆IWGP Women’s Title Match

Champion – Mercedes Moné

vs

Mayu Iwatani Live on PPV!! pic.twitter.com/8XzHFVfb9T — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) April 11, 2023

This will be Mercedes Mone second IWGP Women’s Championship defense. At Sakura Genesis last weekend, she successfully defended the IWGP Women’s Championship in a three-way match against AZM and Hazuki.

(H/T to Tokyo Sports for the transcribed quotes)