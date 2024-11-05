Mercedes Moné Believes AEW Has Enough Talent For A Weekly Women’s Show

AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné appeared on the Battleground podcast to talk about a number of topics, including the talent on the AEW roster and how she believes there’s enough talent for a weekly women’s wrestling show.

Moné said, “Wow, a weekly show, absolutely. We have the talent, so why not? All Elite Women Wrestling? There you go. We have the best women’s wrestling. From Willow, Mariah May, Toni Storm, Serena Deeb, Kris Statlander, Kamille, there is definitely an opportunity to have an all women’s show every single week, so I don’t see why not.”

