Mercedes Mone Believes She Deserves To Be The Highest-Paid Women’s Wrestler In The World

Mercedes Mone addressed reports that her AEW contract has made her the highest-paid women’s wrestler in the world during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

“I hope so. I would like to think so. I don’t know other people’s bank accounts, but I like that title. I definitely want to make more money.”

“I am [getting what I deserve]. I don’t even want to say it’s crazy, it’s just beautifully deserved and earned, and it’s something that I worked so hard for for such a long time. I want women to work for [what they deserve]. I finally got something that, as women, we’re like no, you can’t even see those numbers, you can’t even talk about those numbers. You can’t even walk into the room and ask for a raise or ask for a bonus or anything.”

(quotes courtesy of Robert DeFelice)