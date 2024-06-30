Mercedes Moné Comments On Having Creative Control In AEW

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné recently spoke with TMZ Sports on a number of topics including how she has creative control in the company and how she works with Tony Khan very closely.

Moné said, “I feel like here at AEW, all of my dreams and opportunity is just endless.” “So, of course, being the TBS champion and this Sunday at Forbidden Door, I’m about to be two-time champion. I’m going to be the TBS champion and the New Japan Strong Champion. So, yes, this little creativity that I have of taking all the belts and going global is beautiful.”

“I mean, because I got this. I think just every single week you got to watch. Yes, I have creative control, but I work with Tony Khan very closely. So it’s great. It’s a great combo.”

You can check out Moné's comments in the video below.

