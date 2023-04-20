Mercedes Mone Comments On Her Current NJPW/Stardom Contract And Wanting To Make New History

In just a few days, Mercedes Mone will defend the IWGP Women’s Championship for the second time when she faces Mayu Iwatani at Stardom’s All Star Grand Queendom on Sunday.

She left the WWE just a few months prior and joined NJPW/Stardom, where she has since been utilized as a top star. Even though she is in talks to extend her contract, this will be the last match under her current agreement.

Mone has not yet spoken publicly about leaving WWE. The former WWE star said in an interview with Sports Illustrated that she thought WWE was the big time and that she achieved that; now, she has her sights set on creating new history.

“The ultimate goal for a lot of professional wrestlers is to make it to WWE. That’s what I thought was the big time. But I did that. I wanted to make new history, and the place to do it is here in Japan. Japan has the highest standards for women’s wrestling, and I want to set the standard in New Japan.”

Mone, who believes she is the best wrestler in the world, wants to establish herself in Japan. She denied rumors that her contract would expire following this match.

“The rumors are so far from the truth,” says Mone. “If it’s not coming from me or my voice, then how does anyone else know my business? None of it is true unless it is coming from me. It’s just a reminder that I’m a conversation starter.”

Mone said that she now considers Japan to be her second home. She said that she believes she is the greatest wrestler in the world and that she won’t stop until people start comparing her to John Cena, The Rock, and Kenny Omega.