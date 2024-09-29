Mercedes Moné Comments On Possibly Returning To The WWE

AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné appeared on The Breakfast Club to talk about a number of topics, including possibly returning to the WWE.

Moné said, “After the way that AEW has been treating me, I don’t know, I don’t think so, I feel like I have the best relationship with AEW right now, and it’s legit. I’m living my dreams and it’s the best place I’ve ever been mentally and physically, and to be able to have new dreams after being in the industry for 14 years, it’s the best feeling in the world, so AEW is my home right now.”

You can check out Moné’s comments in the video below.