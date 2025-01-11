Mercedes Moné Comments On Proving Critics Wrong About Women’s Wrestling

In her latest newsletter, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné reflected on her highly anticipated match against Mina Shirakawa at the 2025 Wrestle Dynasty PPV event in Tokyo, Japan, sharing candid thoughts on her emotions and mission in wrestling.

“When the match was over, I was on my knees, being handed the Rev Pro titles with a look of exhaustion, pride, gratitude, and awe. None of that was acting, I promise,” Moné wrote, emphasizing the authenticity of the moment.

Since leaving WWE, Moné has been vocal about her mission to elevate women’s wrestling and create more global opportunities and exposure for female talent across the industry. Addressing criticism from some corners of the wrestling community, she remarked:

“When I left WWE, the goal was to elevate women’s wrestling and create more global opportunities and exposure. Many of the old guy podcasters mocked me for that and mocked that notion. I know publishing anything with my name gets them clicks and views, but I also believe that any of us from WWE and AEW, working in other promotions, when possible, helps achieve that goal.”

Moné also extended gratitude to AEW President Tony Khan for understanding and supporting her vision:

“Shout out to Tony Khan for getting that, supporting so many other promotions, and especially allowing me to do so.”

The Wrestle Dynasty match not only marked a significant milestone in Moné’s career but also underscored her commitment to advancing women’s wrestling on a global scale.