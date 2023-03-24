Mercedes Mone Could Return To WWE If She Gives Up Some Of Her Demands

After leaving WWE with Naomi due to disagreements with Vince McMahon over creative decisions, she received her WWE release and joined NJPW. There, she confronted KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and went on to win the IWGP Women’s Championship.

Mone will defend his title against AZM and Hazuki in a triple threat match on April 8 at NJPW’s Sakura Genesis event. She is also scheduled to compete in a STARDOM match later that month.

Some fans are still hoping that Mone will return to WWE at some point, and they may get their wish.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported in the most recent issue that Mone’s contract with Bushiraod, the parent company of STARDOM and NJPW, will expire after the STARDOM match.

Meltzer also stated that the door is open for Mone to return to WWE if she is willing to give up asking for specific points that she wanted while she was away from the company and before she was released.

“From the WWE side, we were told there were points that she has asked for that she would have to give up asking for to sign a deal with them, but the door is open for her otherwise,” Meltzer said.

Mone wanted to be paid similarly to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, as PWMania.com previously reported.