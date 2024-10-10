Mercedes Mone Credits Herself As A Factor In WWE Signing Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer made her WWE television debut on October 8th, 2024, in an episode of NXT. She signed with WWE earlier this year.

Mercedes Mone, who faced Stephanie at the 2024 AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event, commented on the match in her newsletter.

“Another time was with Stephanie Vaquer for AEW’s Forbidden Door. Stephanie flew in that day and got to the building maybe an hour before the doors opened. We just talked about the match a little where she speaks a whole different language (Spanish). That was so hard. I’m like, my God, we don’t get time to walk over our moves, we speak two different languages, and we’re both tired, jet lagged, and hungry, too. Yet, that also turned out to be such a great match. She was signed by the WWE days later. I’d like to think our match had a say in that!”