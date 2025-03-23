Mercedes Moné Details Injury Scare During AEW Revolution Match

Following the 2025 AEW Revolution pay-per-view, reports emerged that several wrestlers sustained injuries during the high-stakes event. Among them was Mercedes Moné, who opened up about her experience in a candid reflection shared through her newsletter.

Recalling a particularly brutal moment in her match against Momo Watanabe, Mercedes wrote:

“Nothing prepared me for that kick that landed right on my jaw and throat. I instantly grabbed my face, praying nothing was broken. Panic set in for a moment—I could barely speak or swallow—but I knew we were nearing the finish line. I woke up the day after AEW Revolution, and my throat was sore af, and my voice was so raspy I could probably audition for a horror movie.”

Despite the scare, Mercedes powered through and took the opportunity to reflect on her one-year anniversary with AEW, expressing gratitude for the journey she’s been on since arriving in the company:

“Can you believe it? It’s been a year since I embarked on this incredible journey with AEW! Time truly does fly, and I can confidently say this has been one of the most transformative years of my career.”

She credited AEW and Tony Khan for reigniting her passion and giving her the platform to evolve:

“AEW has reignited my fire, passion, and deep-seated love for this sport. It has been a beacon of hope for me, and I am endlessly grateful to AEW and Tony Khan for this opportunity!”

Mercedes also praised the talent across the AEW roster:

“I am privileged to share the ring with the absolute best women in the world—strong, fierce competitors who push me to elevate my game day in and day out. And let’s not forget the men; their relentless drive inspires me to strive for greatness beyond compare.”

Her heartfelt words and gritty performance at Revolution only further solidify Mercedes Moné’s place as one of AEW’s top stars—a competitor whose passion and resilience continue to shine through, even in the face of adversity.