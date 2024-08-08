Mercedes Mone Discusses Her Dating Experiences Following Her Divorce

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mercedes Mone filed for divorce from her husband Sarath Ton aka Mikadze. In a YouTube video, Mercdes stated that she was “ready to be free.”

In her newsletter, Mercedes commented further on the topic and answered the question of whether she is ready to date.

“My divorce hit the press this week. Like I said in a clip from my Moné Talks show, it made me feel ready to be free to start this next chapter in my life and to solely focus on ME. I can embrace MY truths now and not have to hide that part of my life.

And to those asking, no, I am NOT ready to start dating yet. And I definitely cannot see myself dating anyone from a Rival Promotion! Right now, this year is the year of WORKING and FIGHTING! I want this year to be ALL HUSTLE and ALL FLOW! I feel like when the right person comes to me, I’ll know it, but right now, my head is just so focused on work at AEW, achieving what Tony and I discussed, and all my goals.”