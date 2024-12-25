Mercedes Moné Discusses Her History With Mina Shirakawa, Facing Her At Wrestle Dynasty

AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné took to her Mone Bag fan newsletter to discuss a number of topics, including facing top STARDOM star Mina Shirakawa at Wrestle Dynasty and their history with each other.

Moné said, “2025 Dreams: Tokyo Dome

After my match with Hazuki, I took a moment to share my dreams for the new year. I’m craving more opportunities and more gold, and, oh yes, I’m headed to the Tokyo Dome on January 5 for Wrestle Dynasty! But here’s the thing—who’s stepping up to face the CEO? None other than the incredible Mina Shirakawa!

Now, where do I even start with Mina! When I first touched down in Japan in 2018/2019, Rey Mysterio’s gear maker reached out to me, saying, “You need to meet Mina; she’ll show you around!” And from that moment, we just clicked. Mina was such a sweet soul, and she took me on an amazing tour of Japan, opening her world to me. Every time I return, she’s right there, introducing me to new experiences, new sights, and new adventures.

So, when I threw down the challenge, I was over the moon when she accepted! Mina made it clear: everyone wants a piece of her, and she’s gunning for my championship. But here’s the twist—she’s got a title that I want too. January 5 is going to be monumental as we go title-for-title at the Tokyo Dome.

Let me tell you, Mina and I are so thrilled about this match that we danced our hearts out! Wrestling in the Tokyo Dome has been a dream of mine since I was just 13 years old, and honestly, I can’t help but tear up as I write this.

Come January 5, you better believe I’m bringing every ounce of passion, fire, and strength in my soul, and I know Mina will do the same. This championship match is going to be one for the ages, and I can’t wait for all of you to witness it! See you in the Dome!”