Mercedes Mone Divorces Her Husband Sarath Ton

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is getting divorced.

The news of her divorce from Sarath Thon broke within the last 24 hours, with screenshots of the divorce filing shared on social media. Mone petitioned for divorce on Tuesday. According to TMZ, sources close to the couple say the divorce is not “nasty” and that they remain friends.

Ton previously worked as a gear/costume designer for WWE. Mone has been busy with All Elite Wrestling. She is currently involved in a feud with Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, which appears to be leading to a title match at ALL IN: London.