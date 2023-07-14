Mercedes Mone Expected To Be In Attendance For Impact Slammiversary

Trinity Fatu will face Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts championship at Saturday’s Slammiversary PPV in Windsor, Ontario.

Mercedes Mone (previously Sasha Banks) is expected to attend the event, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. According to Johnson, “the belief among those we’ve spoken with is that Mone is coming to the event in support of Trinity and would not likely be appearing on camera.” Mercedes and WWE’s Tamina were previously in attendance when Trinity debuted for Impact.

Mercedes suffered an ankle injury in May at NJPW’s Resurgence event in Long Beach, California.