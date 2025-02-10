Mercedes Moné Fires Back At Dave Meltzer Over AEW Grand Slam Comments

Mercedes Moné is set to defend her TBS Championship against Harley Cameron at the 2025 AEW Grand Slam event in Brisbane, Australia. The match marks a significant moment for Cameron, as she will be competing in her home country in a high-profile championship bout.

During an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the significance of the match for Mercedes, stating:

“Mercedes is really really good, and I think this is the biggest test for Mercedes. Because they’re going to Australia and (Harley’s) from Australia, and she’s getting a championship match and she’s really (over).”

Meltzer then compared the situation to Ric Flair elevating Sting in their classic 1988 Clash of the Champions match:

“And if Mercedes is the great worker that she often shows herself to be, she should take this as a challenge to go, ‘You know what, I’m gonna make this woman, I’m gonna be Ric Flair’. You wanna be Ric Flair? This is Ric Flair and Sting. That’s what it is. So go and make Sting. And I’m not saying Harley Cameron’s as good as Sting, but Harley Cameron as far as charisma and everything like that, she’s showing as much as Sting did before the Ric Flair match.”

“I’m not saying it’s gonna last for 40 years like Sting, but that’s my analogy. Are you the Ric Flair of women? Go make her.”

Moné did not take Meltzer’s comments lightly and responded on social media with a blunt “STFU” message, accompanied by a “nerd alert” GIF.

The response suggests that Moné was not pleased with the comparison or the implication that it is her responsibility to “make” Harley Cameron.

With tensions high leading into AEW Grand Slam, it will be interesting to see how Moné approaches the match and whether Cameron can use the opportunity to elevate her status in AEW.