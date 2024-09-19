Mercedes Mone: “I Should Have Kept My Mouth Shut” On Megan Thee Stallion Deal

In her most recent newsletter, Mercedes Mone addressed the buzz surrounding a potential collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. Mone revealed that discussions took place between her manager and Megan’s manager regarding potential collaborations at AEW.

The deal seems to have collapsed after Megan and WWE finalized an agreement to feature her theme song on SmackDown. Check out Mone’s comments below:

“Sports Illustrated and other sources reported on conversations between my advocate Kev, and Meg’s manager, Mike B., regarding her and me doing stuff at AEW. It’s true. A few weeks ago in an interview, I made the mistake of teasing the idea, which made headlines. More recently, it was announced that Meg would be part of the new Smackdown theme. It could all be a coincidence, of course. But then, they don’t call me the blueprint for nothing. In hindsight, I should have kept my mouth shut about it but all you can do is live and learn. I’m flattered and honored in a way, as it proves we are clearly on the right path. While I would have loved to work with Meg and would have loved to see her work with our brand, I’m still happy for her. She’s a great person and talent who will get exposure to the vast wrestling audience. Trust in this, AEW and Team Moné have a lot more brewing so it’s all good. You all will just have to wait this time to hear about it. ;)” via Moné Mag Volume 2, Issue #15.