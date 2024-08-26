Mercedes Moné: “I’m Going To Be A Fighting Champion Whenever Tony Needs Me To Be”

AEW TBS and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné retained her TBS Championship at All In this past Sunday night against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Moné took part in the All In post-show media scrum immediately following the show to talk about a number of topics, including where the match ranks for her.

Moné said, “I feel like she’s #1 when it comes to being my biggest fan. So she just rates there. But today I had to get my grandest entrance of them all, my dream entrance. And as you can see, I’m the queen of London now. Did everyone see my cute corgis? They are related to the queen. All girls. If anyone knows me, they know I have all boy corgis so we’re meet up, mate up and become cousins of the queen! I’m going to start mating corgis everywhere, it’s going to be amazing.”

On if she’s going to be a fighting champion going forward:

“I mean, I’ve been a fighting champion thus far since I’ve been in AEW, since Big Business in March. I’m defending my New Japan Championship this Friday at Capital Collision. I defended my TBS Championship, I walked in and walked out as champion. So of course I’m going to be a fighting champion whenever Tony needs me to be.”

You can check out Moné’s comments in the video below.

