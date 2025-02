Mercedes Moné took to her Mone Bag fan newsletter to discuss several topics, including how she will rank her top five title defenses in any pro wrestling company.

Moné said, “Moné Top 5- Top 5 Title Defenses

1: Full Gear TBS Championship -Kris Statlander

2: Strong Style Evolved NJPW Strong – Hazuki

3: Smackdown Women’s Championship – Bayley

4: Geniuses Sakura IWPG Championship- Hazuki and AZM

5: Capital Collision NJPW- Momo Watanabe”