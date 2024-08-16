Mercedes Mone Makes Comparison Between WrestleMania In WWE And ALL IN In AEW

In the latest issue of Mone Mag, reigning TBS and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone spoke about some current pro wrestling topics.

Among them, “The CEO” wrote about the comparison between WrestleMania in WWE and this month’s ALL IN: London for AEW, as well as her busy schedule this week.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On the comparison between Wrestlemania prep and this month’s AEW All In: London: “Honestly, the week of prep for All In kind of feels the same as Mania. However, when you’re prepping for WrestleMania, you’re kind of worn down by the time you get to the big day, as each day is stacked with press and events. The big difference is that the WWE is in town for a whole week during their event, where we’re not in the UK yet. I’m not sure what press and events we will be doing next week, but I’ll be sure to do as much as I can to ensure this is promoted as much as possible. I’m sure I’ll go without sleep for part of it, but it comes with the turf. A lot of times in WWE, by the day of WrestleMania, a lot of the boys and girls would be so tired, like I said, but by match time, the adrenaline would kick in. The fan screaming and cheering wakes you up.”

On her schedule this week: “Besides having a TV match this week, I also have to hit Dallas and Arlington, Texas, for a big press conference featuring another exciting AEW announcement. I know one of the many reasons Tony brought me here was for the marketing and press, so I never shy away from AEW requests to promote whatever initiative or product. It’s not always easy to accommodate. The biggest problem is that I can’t be in two places at once. One of the many things I love about Tony and AEW is that they get me the support I need in order to do as much as I can. It helps so much. We have so much going on this month that I don’t even have time to go home to pack. This is by no means the first time. I can always buy what I need on the road – as I often am forced to do. I don’t love having to do so, as, again, I like to be frugal. But if doing so helps me to manage my schedule and stay on track, then so be it. Someone on my team or I can hit a local mall to fill in any gaps.”

For more, visit MyFloDesk.com. H/T to PWInsider.com.