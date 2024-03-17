Mercedes Moné Names Several Stars She Would Like To Face In AEW

AEW star Mercedes Moné recently spoke with Joe Otterson of Variety on a number of topics including who she would like to face in the company.

Moné said, “I always feel like it’s best when I’ve never been in the ring with an opponent before just so we can feed off that the natural chemistry and the magic instantly.” “But to tie up with Willow again when we only had like half a match, to tie it up with Saraya again would be amazing.”

“I’ve never gotten to wrestle [AEW Women’s Champion] Toni Storm. I’ve never wrestled Skye Blue, or Julia Hart. The talent is just endless. I’m looking forward to facing everybody.”