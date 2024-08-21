Mercedes Mone On All In 2024 Having Three Women’s Matches Unlike Past WrestleMania Events

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Photo Credit: AEW)

AEW star Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) said the following about her upcoming match with Britt Baker at the 2024 AEW All In PPV event in her latest newsletter:

“Britt, me, and the rest of the girls are just getting started. Yes, Charlotte, Bayley, Becky, and I led phase 1 of the women’s revolution. We disrupted the business in the best and most necessary way. But with me coming here [in AEW], I promise that another disruption to the business of women’s wrestling is coming. Phase 2 is just getting started.

On that note, there are 3 women’s matches at All In [this Sunday]. THREE. When ‘Mania [WWE Wrestlemania] was 1 night, how many women’s matches were there? Not 3. Moreover, when the guys’ matches went too long in WWE, it was the women’s matches that got cut for time.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR