Mercedes Moné On Her AEW Career: ‘The Best I’ve Ever Felt In My Career’

Mercedes Mone has had an impact on AEW since her arrival earlier this year, when she won the TBS Championship.

Throughout her AEW career, she has had feuds with Willow Nightingale and Britt Baker. During a recent episode of the Battleground Podcast, Mone discussed her time at AEW and other topics. Here are some highlights:

On her AEW run:

“My first, what, seven months, it’s been amazing……It’s been the best, so far the best I’ve ever felt in my career. Having these matches and opportunity, and just the chance to keep on growing and going. And having these new dreams and living old dreams. My biggest dream was to be in Japan, and now I am a New Japan Strong Women’s Champion. It’s been the best so far in AEW because this is where the best wrestle. AEW makes sure that I still have this really competitive fire in me and, like, I still want to be the absolute best. And I feel like I’m just getting started, really.”

On the AEW creative process:

“It’s been so awesome. There’s still some times I sometimes still don’t know what I’m doing week-to-week because Tony’s so busy. But once I get here, he’s so easy to talk to. And if I don’t like a certain thing, we can make something work and he’s just very open to creating, and he loves creating for AEW. It’s been amazing so far.”



