Mercedes Mone On Possibly Working With Megan Thee Stallion: “Not Right Now, Unfortunately, No”

Before an agreement between the rapper and WWE was reached, Mercedes Mone had been trying to get hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion into a match, either as a singles or tag team.

Mone and Stallion met at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Japan, as both were fans of each other. This prompted discussions between their managers about working together. Mone told TMZ Sports she hopes to wrestle with or against Stallion.

Stallion’s song Neva Play is now the opening theme for WWE SmackDown on the USA Network. As previously reported by PWInsider.com, there were expectations that Stallion would join Mone in AEW. After the two sides agreed to do “something together,” Mone publicly expressed his desire to get the star into the ring.

According to the report, WWE’s decision to feature Stallion’s song Neva Play surprised Mone’s circle. Mone mentioned a deal to work with Stallion in her newsletter.

“Sports Illustrated and other sources reported on conversations between my advocate Kev, and Meg’s manager, Mike B., regarding her and me doing stuff at AEW. It’s true. A few weeks ago in an interview, I made the mistake of teasing the idea, which made headlines. More recently, it was announced that Meg would be part of the new Smackdown theme. It could all be a coincidence, of course. But then, they don’t call me the blueprint for nothing. In hindsight, I should have kept my mouth shut about it but all you can do is live and learn. I’m flattered and honored in a way, as it proves we are clearly on the right path. While I would have loved to work with Meg and would have loved to see her work with our brand, I’m still happy for her. She’s a great person and talent who will get exposure to the vast wrestling audience. Trust in this, AEW and Team Moné have a lot more brewing so it’s all good. You all will just have to wait this time to hear about it. ;)” via Moné Mag Volume 2, Issue #15.

While appearing on The Breakfast Club, Mone was asked about a possible collaboration with Stallion. She replied, “Not right now. Unfortunately, no.”

Mone was then asked what the collaboration was going to be. Mone said, “Something fun, either a tag team match, a wrestling match, something…..either wrestle with me or wrestle against me, but there was talks of doing something fun with her, but now she’s doing the opening theme song for SmackDown, which is awesome.”

Finally, Mone was asked why they weren’t collaborating. Mone went on to say, “Just brand-wise, she did a song with WWE, and I’m with AEW, so I just think we can’t do anything together.”