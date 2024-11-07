Mercedes Moné On Potentially Crossing Paths With Jade Cargill

AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné appeared on the Battleground podcast to talk about a number of topics, including potentially crossing paths with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and former AEW star Jade Cargill.

Moné said, “You never know in wrestling. No, I never cross paths with her, but every single autograph signing that I’ve been to, before I even came to AEW, so many fans are like, ‘I hope you get to wrestle Jade, I want you to wrestle Jade.’ I’m like, alright, and then I came to [AEW], and then she went to the other place, but you never know. There’s a lot of dream matches out there in existence, so you never know in wrestling.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)