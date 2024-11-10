Mercedes Moné On Tony Khan: “He Is Just The Most Amazing Person Ever”

TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné appeared on the Battleground podcast to talk about a number of topics, including AEW President Tony Khan.

Moné said, “He’s an awesome billionaire. I get to learn from him every single week and just how he gets to treat people alone. Legit leaving the arena, he’ll say bye to every single worker that’s working backstage. He is just the most amazing person ever, and just him as a boss alone is just great. You can see that when you watch AEW. It’s just the best company ever, and the best wrestlers just want to be here.”

