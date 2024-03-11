Mercedes Moné On What The Name “Sasha Banks” Means To Her

Former WWE star Mercedes Moné recently spoke with Evan T. Mack of the Kick Rocks Wrestling podcast on a number of topics including what the name “Sasha Banks” means to her.

Moné said, “A legend. An icon. A powerhouse. Someone who stands up for what she believes in. Is a legit boss. They got that trademark for a good reason. I played that role really good. A legit boss, inside and outside the ring, and will lay it all on the line. She has a heart full of gold.”

“Sasha Banks, what a career. What an amazing career. The thing about that, it makes me even more excited to see what Mercedes Mone can do.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



