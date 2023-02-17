Mercedes Mone on Why She Joined NJPW, Her Match With KAIRI, Stardom, and More

Mercedes Mone will face Kairi for the IWGP Women’s Championship this Saturday at NJPW’s Battle in the Valley on FITE TV. Mone spoke with Under The Ring ahead of the big event.

Mercedes was asked about her upcoming match against Kairi:

“It’s an incredible honor. I still am having a hard time processing that it’s all real, but it is because it’s tomorrow and I’ve been waiting for this for months. I am so excited that my first match back in nine months is against Kairi, who is absolutely one of the best wrestlers in the whole world. We are going to be headlining tomorrow night at the San Jose Civic Center for Battle in the Valley. This is a dream come true. I’ve been preparing for this match for the past couple of months and I’m just ready to go. I’m ready to go do this match. I’m ready to get it over with. I have the same feelings that I had at Wrestle Kingdom where I’m just like, oh my god, can it just come? Can it just go past already? But I’m ready to enjoy every moment in this magical time in my career. I’m so ready for tomorrow.”

She commented on why she joined New Japan:

“This is such a huge honor for me. It made it a really easy decision to go to New Japan to help kickstart this women’s division for this company. With New Japan being the biggest professional wrestling company in Japan, it was just an easy, easy decision to be like this is the place that I wanted to be. I grew up watching New Japan. I grew up watching Pro Wrestling Noah and all these Japanese women’s wrestling growing up, so this was such an easy decision. It’s a dream come true for me. I think tomorrow night is just going to create so much magic and so much history for women’s wrestling that I just want everyone around the world to be like, this is the company that I want to be in.”

Her thoughts on Stardom:

“I see it as one of the greatest potential companies in the world right now. I just keep seeing it growing and growing and getting bigger. I’ve been hearing about Stardom for years. Just knowing that it’s an all woman’s promotion with the greatest women’s wrestlers all over the world, and now you have Mercedes Mone in the game as well. I’ve been watching it for the past couple months. They have some of the top, top, top wrestlers I have ever seen. I’m just so excited to introduce the American audience to the style of Stardom Women. I think giving them the opportunity to show what they can do to a global audience is just going to open up the doors for women’s wrestling all over the world. I think they have the greatest wrestling so I’m excited to be a part of it.”

