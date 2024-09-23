Mercedes Moné On WWE RAW Dropping From 3 Hours To 2 Hours For Several Months

AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné took to her Mone Bag fan newsletter to discuss a number of topics, including WWE RAW dropping from 3 hours to 2 hours for several months before completely transitioning from the USA Network to Netflix in January 2025.

Moné said, “Now, let’s talk RAW. Word is that it’s dropping from 3 hours to 2, and honestly, I’ve got mixed feelings about it. I’ve always loved having that extra hour because it gives more performers a chance to shine. Losing that time could mean fewer opportunities for the roster. It’s hard enough for talent, especially women, to get TV time.”

On talent possibly having more opportunities on Netflix:

“The silver lining could be Netflix. With Netflix, I’m assuming (and hoping) there will be many new ways to showcase talent. In the end, I’m about more opportunities for talent, which leads to more entertainment for fans and more money for the business. It’s the best way for all to win – especially the roster and fans.”

