Mercedes Moné Opens Up About Pre-Match Panic Attack At Wrestle Dynasty

Mercedes Moné opened up in the latest Moné Mag newsletter about the emotional and mental toll leading up to her highly anticipated match against Mina Shirakawa at Wrestle Dynasty. Wrestling at the iconic Tokyo Dome, a lifelong dream for Moné, brought not just excitement but also overwhelming pressure, culminating in a panic attack on the morning of the event.

“From the moment I landed in Japan, where I actually bawled my eyes out with both disbelief and gratitude, to the morning of the event, where I had an actual panic attack, making history was the last thing on my mind,” Moné shared.

The significance of competing in such a legendary venue weighed heavily on her. Describing Japan as a second home—similar to her connection with Mexico, where she has also achieved significant success—Moné reflected on the duality of her emotions. While exhilarated to fulfill her dream, she admitted to being “petrified” by the expectations surrounding the match.

“Truly, it was my lifelong dream to have a match at this level at the Tokyo Dome, so I was beyond excited,” she wrote. “Yet, for all my joy, I was likewise petrified.”

Moné’s anxiety stemmed from a deep sense of responsibility. She felt an intense need to deliver for the promoters, fans, her opponent, and the legacy of women’s wrestling.

“I didn’t want to let the promoters down. I didn’t want to let the fans down. I didn’t want to let Mina down. I especially, and as always, didn’t want to let the women wrestlers of today AND tomorrow down,” she explained.

Moné’s ultimate goal remains clear: to elevate women’s wrestling and secure its rightful place at the forefront of the industry. She emphasized the importance of representation and recognition for female athletes worldwide.

“I want New Japan, and all promotions, globally, for that matter, to know that we female athletes deserve prominent recognition and a prominent place on the card,” she stated.

Despite the emotional struggle, Moné delivered an unforgettable performance against Shirakawa, further cementing her reputation as one of the most accomplished and influential figures in women’s wrestling.