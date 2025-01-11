Mercedes Moné Praises Mina Shirakawa’s Growth In Wrestling

AEW TBS Champion, NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, and RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné took to her Mone Bag fan newsletter to discuss a number of topics, including how far Mina Shirakawa has grown as a wrestler since they first met a few years ago.

Moné said, “Mina Now

Mina came at me with full force, and let me tell you, I’m still feeling the impact days later. But I have to admit, there’s something I love about pro wrestling when it’s done right—like how Mina executed everything flawlessly, managing to keep it safe even when it stings.

And let me tell you why else I love Mina. I remember meeting her a few years back when she was in her early 30s. At that time, she was new to our craft and shared her great passion for wrestling with me and wanting to wrestle in the U.S., but she had concerns about her age. She honestly seemed to feel like it was too late for her. I do remember assuring her nothing could be further from the truth. Side note and lesson for all of you, your friends, and your children: it’s never too late for any of us, as Mina proved. And you heard it here from the CEO: you have not seen the last of this girl. She is another superstar on the rise, and I couldn’t be prouder to know her and to have competed against her.”