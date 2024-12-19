Mercedes Moné Reacts To Claims Of Career “Downgrade” In AEW

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné (formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE) shared a video response on her Instagram account addressing a critical comment made toward her.

In the video, Moné confidently stated:

“I just saw someone say, ‘Downgrade has to be studied.’ Bitch, I’m richer than I’ve ever f*cking been. Putting on the greatest matches that I’ve ever had! So shut the f*ck up. I hate stupid people. I’m living my best life, the greatest life ever! It’s an upgrade, baby! I went forward, I didn’t go back. It’s the best feeling ever to be rich in spirit, rich in your bank account, and rich in life. It’s the best!”

Some WWE fan commented "downgrade has to be studied" and got shut down by Mercedes Moné: "Bitch, I'm richer than I've ever f'n been. Putting on the greatest matches I've ever had. So STFU!…I went forward, I didn't go back."👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

pic.twitter.com/dmB6Il0EbX — AIR (@AIRGold_) December 18, 2024

Mercedes referred to her match with Kris Statlander from AEW Full Gear 2024 as the second best of her entire wrestling career.