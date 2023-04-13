Mercedes Mone Reacts To Fan Calling Her A ‘Female Dean Ambrose’

When Mercedes Mone left the WWE after negotiating her release and joining NJPW, she experienced great success outside of the WWE bubble.

She made her NJPW debut in January at WrestleKingdom in the Tokyo Dome, challenging KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship, which she later won at Battle in the Valley.

In a three-way match at Sakura Genesis, she triumphed over Hazuki and STARDOM’s High-Speed Champion AZM to make her first title defense. After the contest, STARDOM’s “Icon” Mayu Iwatani issued a challenge for a match on April 23 at STARDOM’s All Star Grand Queendom.

During a recent press conference, Money pulled out a guitar and sang a song called “Mayu Sucks.” On social media, some of her fans mocked her for being cheesy. A fan commented that the promo “explains why Sasha Banks is the female Dean Ambrose.”

This was a jab at her because Jon Moxley had to do comedic angles near the end of his WWE run, which he disliked and has been vocal about in the past. The Rock has been known to flaunt his singing abilities, especially during his Hollywood Rock run, and Mone responded by saying it proved she was a female version of him.

You can check out Mone’s response below: