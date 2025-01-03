Mercedes Moné Reacts To Her Matches Making SI’s Top 10 Women’s Matches Of 2024 List

AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné took to her Mone Bag fan newsletter to discuss a number of topics, including three of her matches making Sports Illustrated’s Top 10 Women’s Matches Of 2024 list such as her match with Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear, her match with Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing, and her match with Hazuki at NJPW Strong Style Evolved.

Moné said, “Sports Illustrated Top Ten Matches 2024

Speaking of media and my deep gratitude, I want to acknowledge and give a huge shout-out to Sports Illustrated for crediting not one but three of my matches in the top ten best women’s wrestling matches of the year. Certainly, I am most honored to be credited with the number-one match of the year. If you really know me, I go into all my PPV matches with one goal: to be the best match of my life. I don’t know if I ever succeed but it is my goal. To have Sports Illustrated, the top sports magazine in the world that I would see at my cousin’s as a little girl, credit me and my opponents this way was an amazing way to end the year. On the note of my opponents, none of those matches would rank were it not for them. Each was equal to or greater than me on those nights. Kris (Statlander), Willow, and Hazuki had every bit to do with it. They helped me shine, and I hope I did the same for them and their careers as per the goal.

I also want to acknowledge the diversity and parity of the list. It’s nice to see women from other promotions get the credit they deserve. And it was so nice to see the likes of Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Iyo Sky, and, of course, Bayley be rightfully honored along with the other girls. I hope this group and others can do more of the same in 2025. Meanwhile, thank you again, Sports Illustrated.”